KCSO: Two people arrested in Wingland Elementary School burglary

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in a burglary late Sunday night at Wingland Elementary School.

KCSO said they received a report of a burglary at about 11:35 p.m. at 701 Douglas Street.

Deputies were told that there was possibly broken glass and movement in the main office, according to KCSO. Deputies set up a perimeter when they arrived and saw two people inside the office and could see at least one of them with a firearm, said KCSO.

KCSO said deputies asked the people to leave the building over a public address system and when they refused, deputies requested the SWAT team. The people a short time later left the building unarmed and the SWAT request was canceled, according to KCSO.

Deputies searched of the office and found two semi-automatic style BB guns, according to KCSO. The people were arrested at about 12:23 a.m. Monday and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of conspiracy, resisting arrest, burglary, and vandalism.

Anyone with further information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.