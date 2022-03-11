Watch
KCSO unit arrests suspects in several copper wire thefts

Kern County Sheriff’s Office
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrested a man and his 16-year-old son who are suspects in several copper wire thefts on Thursday.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 11, 2022
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrested a man and his 16-year-old son who are suspects in several copper wire thefts on Thursday.

An employee at a farming business in the Buttonwillow area called KCSO after seeing two people they described as copper wire theft suspects, said KCSO.

Christopher Williams, 46, and his 16-year-old son were arrested by Rural Crime Investigation Unit west of I-5, near Wasco Way and Hwy. 58.

KCSO says Williams is suspected in numerous copper wire thefts from agriculture water wells in the Buttonwillow, Shafter, Wasco, Old River, and McFarland areas. KCSO estimates the thefts caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Williams is also suspected of leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle on March 1st.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of multiple copper wire thefts, child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle as well as multiple warrants. Additional copper wire thefts and charges are pending.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant out of Kings County.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the KCSO's Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2022-00028086.

