KCSO warns public of new phone scammer targeting businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam targeting businesses.

KCSO said in their statement that the person behind the scams seems to be calling doctor's offices and claiming they are an employee of KCSO.

They tell doctors that they are calling to discuss a civil matter.

KCSO wants to reiterate that this is a scam, since they do not handle court order civil matters over the phone and never ask for a form of payment.

The scammer might begin reaching out to other businesses or residents, KCSO warns.

This is what KCSO is saying to do if you get one of these calls: “Anyone who receives a call from an unknown person requesting money should research the matter before providing any funds or personal information. You can do this by locating the organization’s telephone number online and contacting them directly. When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam; you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.”

If you receive suspicious telephone calls that you believe to be a scam, you are urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.