KCSO: Wasco man arrested after meth, gun found during parole search

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a Wasco man was arrested Monday after methamphetamine, a handgun, and a high-capacity handgun magazine were found during a parole search.

KCSO said deputies searched a residence of a Wasco man on active parole shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2500 Block of Yellowstone Court. Deputies found a loaded 45-caliber handgun, a high-capacity handgun magazine with live ammunition, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, said KCSO.

Damien Torres, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, violating his parole, and various additional charges.

KCSO said Torres has three additional pending felony cases (two of which he is out on bond) with charges related to illegal weapons, ammunition, and narcotics possession.

Anyone with information regarding any of these investigations (2021-00102529, 2021-00153509, 2022-00031464, or 2022-00051175) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.