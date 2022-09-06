KCSO: Wasco teen arrested after 'ghost gun,' spent shell casings found

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old Wasco boy was arrested Monday morning after a "ghost gun" and spent shell casings were found during a search of a residence.

KCSO said deputies served a search warrant after 8 a.m. in the 1800 Block of 4th Street in Wasco in connection to an illegal weapons investigation involving a minor.

Deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, aka a "ghost gun," with spent shell casings and a live round, said KCSO.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of ammunition by a juvenile, and possession of loaded firearm by a juvenile.

On Monday September 5, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office Wasco Substation, served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of 4th Street in Wasco in relation to an illegal weapons possession investigation involving a minor.

Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations (2022-0014014) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.