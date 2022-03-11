KCSO: Woman attacks someone with knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to Arthur Avenue in Mojave after reports of an assault with a knife.

Deputies allegedly found that 24-year-old Donisha Brown, the suspect, had attacked a victim at the residence with a knife.

At first, Brown refused to surrender but after Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene she eventually came out and surrendered.

The victim had mild injuries and refused medical treatment. Brown was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.