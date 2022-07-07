Watch Now
KCSO: Woman found dead with possible stab wounds in Oildale

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 07, 2022
OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead Thursday morning at a residence in Oildale with a possible stab wound.

KCSO said deputies received reports shortly after 7 a.m. of a woman who was possibly dead at a residence in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue.

Fire and medical personal declared the woman dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the woman's death, said KCSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

