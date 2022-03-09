Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce arrests four suspects in 'chop shop' operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce (KernCATT) arrested four people Tuesday suspected of running a "chop shop" in Bakersfield.

KernCATT was inspecting multiple auto repair facilities in the 100 block of E. 21st Street and found vehicles in the process of being dismantled, stripped, and were allegedly stolen, said KernCATT. The task force said it found 16 stolen vehicles and parts as well as a loaded "ghost" gun.

The task force said it arrested Francisco Ceja, 30; Dajon Cooper, 25; Osvaldo Medina, 35; and Antonio Ramirez, 24, on suspicion of various auto-theft related charges including operating a "chop shop."

KernCATT is a unit of investigators with the California Highway Patrol and detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department.