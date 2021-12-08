Kern County jury convicts man for sexual child molestation, kidnapping

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury convicted a man Wednesday for the sexual molestation of two children with kidnapping enhancements, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. He was convicted on three counts of child sexual molestation against two victims, including multiple victim and kidnapping enhancements.

According to court documents, Barcimeo Candelaria sexually molested an 11-year-old girl between July 1st, 2019 and Nov. 20th, 2019. Candelaria kidnapped the victim on one occasion by telling her they were going to pick up his paycheck and he then sexually assaulted her in a remote area in Taft, according to court documents.

On Nov. 20th, Candelaria sexually molested a second 11-year-old girl by telling her he'd give her a ride home and then attempted to sexually assault her in a remote area in Taft, according to court documents. The girl fought back and suffered bruises to her arms and DNA evidence linked Candelaria to the victim, according to court documents.

“Sexual abuse against children has some of the highest sentences in the law. Candelaria preyed on multiple children and now convicted he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Child sexual predators leave untold trauma and victimization in their wake that forever alter the lives of their victims.” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

Candelaria faces a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18th, 2022.