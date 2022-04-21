Kern County jury convicts man in 2020 Lamont area murder

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty Wednesday in a 2020 Lamont-area murder.

Juan Pablo Gonzalez Ambriz, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder, along with an allegation that he personally used an assault weapon in the murder, and three counts of premeditated attempted murder with an assault weapon.

According to court documents, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of a shooting on April 26th, 2020, at home on Fuller Drive in the Lamont area.

Deputies saw Ambriz and asked where the gun was, Ambriz told them it was at the back of the house, according to court documents. Deputies found a loaded AR-15 rifle that was illegally modified, according to court documents.

An investigation found that Ambriz confronted members of a nearby family for driving too fast in their neighborhood. According to court documents, he fired four shots at the family's SUV as it passed the house and one shot hit Anthony Moreno, 19, in the back.

Moreno died shortly after being taken to Kern Medical.

Ambriz faces a sentence of more than 50 years to life in prison and is set to be sentenced May 18th.