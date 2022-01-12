Kern County jury convicts man in child molestation, child porn case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday convicted a 39-year-old man on 10 counts of child molestation and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1st, 2018, and Feb. 3rd, 2021, Jesse Cruz sexually molested a young girl in her home in South Bakersfield.

The girl was 9-years-old when the abuse started and it continued until after her 11th birthday, according to court documents.

The girl's mother found a cell phone which contained several photos and videos in which Cruz engaged in acts of molestation with the girl, according to court documents. Cruz bribed the girl to engage in the unlawful sexual acts, according to court documents.

“Continuous sexual abuse of a child can affect child victims for the rest of their lives, and sentences for child predators must account for the lifelong impacts that such crimes have on victims.” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

Cruz faces a sentence of up to 120 years to life in prison, plus 14 years. Sentencing is set for Feb. 15th.