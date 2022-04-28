Kern County jury convicts man of second-degree murder in mother's stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Wednesday in the 2020 stabbing death of his mother in South Bakersfield.

Dante Issac was also found guilty of felony child endangerment. Allegations of prior convictions are set to be heard May 5th.

According to court documents, Issac stabbed his mother, Stephanie Body, to death on Aug. 24th, 2020, in their apartment in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive in Bakersfield.

In the weeks and months before Body's deaths, Isaac was using methamphetamine and had hallucinations and was paranoid from his drug use, according to court documents. Isaac refused long-term treatment after an intervention by family, police, and mental health services, according to court documents.

On Aug. 24, 2020, Isaac barricaded himself in his room and made a makeshift spear that he used to stab his mother, according to court documents. Isaac's 4-year-old was in the apartment at the time of the attack and officers found her in a bathtub where Isaac placed her during the night, according to court documents.

Issac faces up to 38 years to life in prison. He is set to be sentenced on May 5th.