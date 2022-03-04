Kern County jury convicts man on multiple counts of child sexual molestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a 29-year-old man guilty Thursday of multiple counts of child sexual molestation. The counts included lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years by force, attempted sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years, and trying to prevent a witness from testifying.

According to court documents, the incident happened June 19th, 2021, in central Bakersfield when Robert Lee Perry attacked a 9-year-old girl in her house and the attack stopped when a relative of Perry caught him sexually assaulting the girl. Perry tried to prevent the relative from testifying against him, according to court documents.

“Sexual abusers of children already face high sentences, but when the offender attempts to dissuade a victim or witness from testifying, the penalties increase even more," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, in a statement.

"Additionally, attempts to coerce or dissuade witnesses from testifying is a textbook example of behavior that shows a clear consciousness of guilt that can be admitted at trial.”

Perry faces a maximum sentence of 49 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 28th.