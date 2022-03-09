Kern County Probation Department: 3 arrested after drugs, firearms found in search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after drugs and firearms were found during a search of a Southwest Bakersfield home, according to the Kern County Probation Department.

The department said its Post Release Community Supervision unit conducted the search while checking on a man who was on active post release community supervision in the 3500 block of Sesame Street.

The unit found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, an ounce of methamphetamine and two stolen vehicles, said the Probation Department.

Thomas Beltran, 35, was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug related offenses. Alma Hinojoza, 19, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer as well as an active warrant. Erik Peralta, 28, was arrested on suspicion of drug related offenses.