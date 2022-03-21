Watch
Kern County Probation Department: 4 arrested after fentanyl , cocaine, guns found in search

Kern County Probation Department
Kern County Probation Department said four men were arrested Friday after fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and guns were found during a search. of home in Southeast Bakersfield.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 21, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Probation Department said four men were arrested Friday after fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and guns were found during a search of a home in Southeast Bakersfield.

During a search of a home where a man was on active post release community supervision, officers found a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that was reportedly stolen, a half-pound of a cocaine, a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, about 500 fentanyl pills, and more than $26,000, said the Probation Department.

Juaquin Guadarrama Sr., 38, who was post release community supervision, was arrested on suspicion of weapon, theft, and drug related offenses.

Jonathan Suarez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug related offenses.

Andrew Gutierrez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug related offenses.

Juaquin Guadarrama Jr., 21, was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug related offenses.

