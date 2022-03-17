Watch
Kern County Probation Department: Bakersfield man on probation arrested after guns, ammo found

Posted at 2:58 PM, Mar 17, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Probation Department said a Bakersfield man, who is on felony probation, was arrested Wednesday after guns and ammunition were found during a search.

Officers with the Probation Department’s Adult Probation Supervision Unit made a visit to the man's home in the 3900 block of Suzy Street in Bakersfield. During a search, officers found a long rifle, shotgun, and 70 rounds of various caliber ammunition, said the probation department.

Travis Anthony Holder was arrested on suspicion of firearm and ammunition charges, as well as a probation violation.

