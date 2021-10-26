Kern County Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating murder suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting in which a woman was killed and a child was wounded.

According to the KCSO, on August 3rd, 38-year-old Jose Maria Duarte shot at a vehicle in which 37-year-old Irma Vazquez and the child were sitting. Vazquez died at the scene.

Duarte has family ties to Bakersfield and is known to frequent the East Bakersfield area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding Duarte's whereabouts, they are asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.