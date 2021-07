BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed on June 30th as Daniel Ramon Rodriguez.

According to KCSO, deputies were sent to the 3800 block of Q Street at around 10 p.m. They found Rodriguez dead at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Bakersfield Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (661) 326-3803.