BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. According to the KCSO deputies responded to a shots fired call just after 1 p.m. on Padre Street near Simpson Road.

When they arrived they found a man with possible gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Kern Medical where he later died from his injuries.

At this time there is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with info is encouraged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.