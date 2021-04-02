Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly shooting in Southeast Bakersfield

At least one person died at the scene
Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Bakersfield. The incident took place on Cottonwood Road just south of Highway 58.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:40:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Bakersfield. The incident took place on Cottonwood Road just south of Highway 58.

Deputies were called out to a victim of a shooting just after 11 p.m.. Officials say deputies administered first aid but the unidentified person died at the scene.

Several adult males were detained by deputies as investigators look for security videos at nearby businesses.

There is no suspect information at this time.

