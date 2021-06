LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon near an orchard off of Lerdo Highway.

Sheriff's investigators were called out to Lerdo Highway and Lost Hills Sunday afternoon where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident call KCSO at 861-3110 or if you wish to remain anonymous - call 322-4040.