Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating the "suspicious" death of a child in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling the "suspicious death" of a child in Lake Isabella.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Bernie Drive near Hinson Street at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies found a child not breathing inside the home and despite life-saving efforts, the child died at the scene.

KCSO determined the death suspicious and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.