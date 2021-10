LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man's death in the early morning hours of Sept. 15th is considered a homicide.

Moises Perez Torrez, 49, of Lamont, was found at about 4:39 a.m. Sept. 15th in the 10300 block of Habecker Road in Lamont, according to the sheriff's office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force head trauma, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is currently under investigation.