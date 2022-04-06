Kern County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in rural crimes investigation

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported an arrest after discovering several stolen cars in Lamont.

On March 31, detectives with the rural crime investigation unit were investigating a stolen car on Frontage Road.

During the investigation they found a stolen backhoe and water truck from different farms in Lamont. They also found a stolen travel trailer on the property.

They found Maximo Portillo as the suspect of the stolen cars.

Once the detectives contacted Portillo outside of Lamont, they found five more stolen cars in various stages of being dismantled.

Portillo was arrested for allegedly taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and grand theft of agriculture equipment.