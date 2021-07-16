Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office makes 27 arrests during a saturation patrol

Four stolen vehicles were also seized.
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:15:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a saturation patrol in Bakersfield on Thursday that led to 27 arrests for a variety of offenses.

What is a Saturation Operation?

A saturation operation consists of a team of deputies maintaining a high-profile presence in a select area for a specific time period in an effort to identify criminal activity, apprehend offenders, and deter additional crime.

The saturation patrol was centered on business parking lots, motels, apartments, and surrounding residential streets and neighborhoods in the Olive and Knudsen drive area. It was the second operation to take place in this area, which according to KCSO has "become an area of high crime, ranging from lesser misdemeanor crimes to violent felonious offenses."

Several of the 27 arrests were related to weapon and drug offenses, as well as active felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Four stolen vehicles were also seized along with assorted drugs including methamphetamine and fentanyl. Other items deputies found were multiple sets of brass knuckles, tear gas, taser, and several burglary tools.

