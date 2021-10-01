Watch
Kern County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after assault with sword in Ridgecrest

Kern County Sheriff’s Office
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after an alleged assault with a sword and throwing rocks through a window Sept. 18th in Ridgecrest.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 01, 2021
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after an alleged assault with a sword Sept. 18th in Ridgecrest.

According to KCSO, deputies received a report of an assault at Inyokern Airport. They discovered Gino Rivera, 35, had assaulted a person with a sword and thrown a rock through a window and hit another person, according to KCSO.

Rivera brandished the sword at deputies who fired non-lethal projectile rounds that were ineffective, the sheriff's office said. After a chase, Rivera was tased and then arrested, according to KCSO.

The victims were taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.

Rivera was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstruct/delay a peace officer in the discharge of their duties.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident (2021-00121704) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

