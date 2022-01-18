Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kern County Sheriff’s Office: Man killed in East Bakersfield shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 10:49:30-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said one man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in East Bakersfield.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting victim at about 6 a.m. in the area of Steele and Mt. Vernon avenues, said KCSO.

KCSO deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was declared dead at the scene, according to KCSO.

No suspect information is available at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!