Kern County Sheriff’s Office: Man killed in Lamont shooting

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the 8200 block of School Street at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting, said KCSO. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was declared dead at the scene, according to KCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.