Kern County Sheriff's Office: Man killed in Ridgecrest shooting

Crime scene (FILE)
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 18, 2022
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed in a Monday morning shooting in Ridgecrest.

Deputies received reports of a shooting at about 7:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Drummond Avenue, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but found no victim, said KCSO.

KCSO deputies later found that someone had taken the victim to a hospital and the victim had been declared dead by medical personnel, according to KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

