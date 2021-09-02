Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects in Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people wanted in connection to a stabbing.

According to KCSO, the incident happened in the 8200 block of E. Brundage Lane at the Motel 6 on July 1st. The suspects, a man, and a woman, got into a fight with the victim at which point the victim was stabbed. The two suspects then fled on foot.

A physical description of the suspects was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.