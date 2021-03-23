Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for WSS Shoe Store burglary suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to the burglary of a Bakersfield Shoe Store.

According to the KCSO, the burglary happened on March 8th at the WSS Shoe Store on Niles Street. The two suspects assaulted an employee after stealing merchandise from the store.

The two suspects - a man and a woman - fled the store in a silver SUV driven by another suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, Detective Karr at (661) 391-7616 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.