BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for help finding Luis Cabrera-Tafoya and Yamin Pimentel who were allegedly abducted by their mother, Daisy Alvarez against a court order.

If anyone has information regarding Cabrera-Tafoya’s location, they should call at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00147728 and 2021-00147658.