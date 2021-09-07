Kern County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrests 8 suspected child sexual predators

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested eight people as part of an operation to apprehend suspected child sexual predators.

Undercover detectives, posing as minor children through various online applications and websites, were contacted and solicited by individuals interested in the sexual exploitation of children, according to KCSO.

Brandon Gallo Trevino, Roberto Martinez, James Louis Cazares, Roberto Concepcion Bakani, Cory Michael Sweeten, Donald Tippit Fitzsimmons, Nathan Allen Curtis, and Travis Ray Powers were arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, and meeting with a minor with the intention of performing lewd acts.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the KCSO Special Victims Unit at 661-861-3110.