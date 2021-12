BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office says suspected human remains were found Thursday morning in Northwest Bakersfield.

Deputies received reports of suspected human remains being found at about 10:50 a.m. in the 7000 block of Charity Avenue, according to KCSO.

Homicide detectives arrived to the scene and have assumed the investigation, said KCSO.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.