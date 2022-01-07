Kern County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested in citrus theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit said two men were arrested Thursday in a citrus theft after they found a vehicle with the citrus in the 100 block of Clifton Street in Bakersfield.

Rural Crime Detectives, with assistance from the Bakersfield Police Department, also recovered two stolen vehicles in the 1400 block of Wilkins Street. One stolen vehicle was loaded with stolen produce from the same farm. The estimated total value of the stolen produce and bins was more than $7,000, according to KCSO.

Several stolen commercial produce bins were also recovered from the property, according to KCSO. Through their investigation, detectives determined the produce was stolen from farmland in the Lamont area, said KCSO.

Robert Menchaca, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft-related charges and three outstanding felony warrants. Francisco Orozco, 32, was arrested on suspicion of various felony theft-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call KCSO's Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2022-00002052.