Kern County Sheriff's Office: Vehicle chase in Wasco leads to arrest

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A vehicle chase Monday morning in Wasco leads to a man being arrested on suspicion of firearms charges as well as gang and other charges, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy in Wasco attempted to stop a vehicle at about 8:17 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway and when the driver failed to stop a chase started, according to KCSO. The chase ended after the suspect stopped near the intersection of Sunset and Oak avenues, said KCSO.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a concealed-loaded .45 caliber handgun, a spare magazine for the firearm, additional ammunition, gang indicia, and marijuana, said KCSO. Deputies also learned the suspect was on parole.

Damien Torres, 21, from Wasco, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license, evading an officer, possession of marijuana for sales, participating in a criminal street gang, violating his parole, and several felony weapon related charges including carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of loaded firearm by a prohibited person.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.