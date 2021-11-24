Kern County Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested in three separate attempted kidnappings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was arrested Wednesday night in three separate attempted kidnappings in Bakersfield, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received reports of a possible kidnapping at about 5:14 p.m. in the 5400 block of Olive Drive, said KCSO. When deputies arrived they discovered the 18-year-old woman was suspected of attempting to kidnap three separate children, according to KCSO.

The suspect first attempted to take two children in a stroller being pushed by their mother near Olive and Knudsen drives, said KCSO. The woman later tried to kidnap a child walking with his mother in the same area, said KCSO.

Alina Serda was arrested after a brief struggle and had been released from the Central Receiving Facility a few hours prior to the incidents, according to KCSO.

Serda was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted kidnapping and resisting/obstructing an officer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.