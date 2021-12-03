Watch
KHSD: West High student found with firearm, arrested

Police Lights
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 16:22:34-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District confirmed that a West High School student was found with a firearm on Thursday and arrested.

KHSD Police investigated and there is no indication the student intended to use the gun at school, said Erin Briscoe-Clarke, public information and communications manager for KHSD, in a statement to 23ABC

A student also reported and turned two live handgun rounds found in the restroom shortly after the passing period into West High administration, according to the statement.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers and security are on campus Friday.

