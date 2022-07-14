L.A. area man faces charges in assault of Yosemite Park rangers

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday for a Los Angeles area man accused of hitting one Yosemite National Park ranger several times and headbutting another ranger, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Robert Anthony Mendoza Jr., 23, of Pico Rivera, was seen fighting with his father, Robert Mendoza Sr., on July 3rd, 2022, and rangers tried to arrest Mendoza Jr.

Mendoza Jr. hit one ranger several times causing bruising to the ranger's head, jaw and neck, according to court documents.

After being arrested and placed in a patrol car, he became violent, slipped out of his restraints and headbutted another ranger when the ranger tried to put the restraints back on, according to court documents.

Mendoza Jr. was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and assaulting a federal officer with physical contact.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and up to eight years in prison plus a $250,000 fine for assault on a federal officer with physical contact.