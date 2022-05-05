LA County sheriff's deputy charged with on-duty assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman last year while he was on duty and then lying about it.

The charges were announced Wednesday.

Deputy Konrad Thieme and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in April of 2021.

Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old woman there.

Prosecutors also allege that Thieme then wrote a false account in his report.

His attorney says they look forward to proving Thieme's innocence.

The sheriff's department says its investigators presented the case to prosecutors.

The alleged victim has filed a lawsuit against Thieme and Los Angeles County.