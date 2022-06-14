Lake Isabella man arrested after firing on Bakersfield police officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday a man from Lake Isabella was arrested after he fired at police officers following a brief pursuit.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 2300 block of Panama Lane at around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, they were told the suspect had already left in a vehicle.

That vehicle was later located by officers. However, the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Robert John Vaughn, refused to stop and led police on a short chase. Vaughn eventually abandoned his car in the 6800 block of Lowry Street and fled on foot. As he was fleeing, he fired at the pursuing officers. One officer returned fire.

Eventually, Vaughn was caught by officers in the 6800 block of Betty Street, and a weapon was recovered.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured in the pursuit, but Vaughn was taken to a local hospital complaining of pain. He was later released and arrested. He faces charges of Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and an outstanding warrant for violation of Post Release Community Supervision terms, and other related charges.

BPD says the officer involved in the incident was wearing a body-worn camera and footage will be released to the public at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Perez at (661) 326-3593, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.