LAPD officer charged with running illegal gambling operation

David McNew/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: A hybrid police car is seen at the unveiling of two new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated Police Responder cars at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on April 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD is committed to purchasing at least 300 hybrid and hybrid-electric plug-in vehicles by 2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Police Department
Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 23:10:52-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with running an illegal gambling operation that involved placing bets on this year’s NFL Super Bowl.

The LAPD announced Friday that Robert Felix, a 13-year veteran assigned to the Transit Services Division, is facing felony bookmaking charges along with two other men.

The LAPD says they are accused of orchestrating an operation where participants placed “high-dollar bets” on the outcome of the Super Bowl.

Felix has been reassigned to home without his police powers. The men are scheduled for arraignment later this month.

