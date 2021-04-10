LAPD officer charged with running illegal gambling operation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with running an illegal gambling operation that involved placing bets on this year’s NFL Super Bowl.

The LAPD announced Friday that Robert Felix, a 13-year veteran assigned to the Transit Services Division, is facing felony bookmaking charges along with two other men.

The LAPD says they are accused of orchestrating an operation where participants placed “high-dollar bets” on the outcome of the Super Bowl.

Felix has been reassigned to home without his police powers. The men are scheduled for arraignment later this month.