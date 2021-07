BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two accused child killers are back in court Monday morning, this time to face charges connected to their escape from Lerdo jail.

Earlier this year Tyrone Johnson and David Palms escaped Lerdo where they were being held in connection with the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton. Both were in court for a pre-preliminary hearing.

They're scheduled to be back in court Tuesday morning.