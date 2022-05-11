Watch
Los Angeles mother charged with killing 3 young children

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Flowers and teddy bears are left outside a ranch-style house in the West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Monday, May 9, 2022. Police say three children were found dead at the home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested in the killings. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 10:43 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:43:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of three children who were found dead at their Los Angeles home over the weekend has been charged with murder.

Thirty-eight-year-old Angela Flores was charged Tuesday with killing her 12-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 10 and 8. Their bodies were found Sunday morning at their West Hills home.

Authorities haven't said how they may have died or provided a motive for the killings. However, authorities say Flores was taken to the hospital for a medical check seven hours earlier after neighbors said she'd been screaming and acting strangely.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Flores had an attorney to speak on her behalf. She remained jailed on $6 million bail.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested with Flores but there's no word on whether he's been charged in the case.

