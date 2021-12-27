Watch
Los Angeles police shoot, kill man with knife

Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 27, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have fatally shot a man with a knife. The man’s death on Sunday marks the 18th person shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers in 2021.

Sunday’s shooting comes just days after an LAPD officer fatally shot a 14-year-old girl Thursday when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.

Officers arrived in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles at about 6 p.m. Sunday following a request for backup from the Los Angeles Fire Department for the man with the knife.

