Man accused of stabbing Bakersfield attorney Marcos Vargas due in court

Nicholas Quintana, the man accused of stabbing Bakersfield attorney Marcos Vargas to death in 2017 is set to be in court Tuesday morning.

Last month the jury remained deadlocked on murder and robbery charges, finding Quintana guilty of only a weapons charge.

The accused murderer allegedly met Vargas on a dating app and stabbed him to death. The defense claimed Quintana acted in self-defense but the prosecution says the attack was deliberate.

Quintana is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.