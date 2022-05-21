Man arrested in connection to suspicious death in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in Oildale as suspicious.

Early Friday morning deputies at around 2 a.m. deputies found an adult woman dead in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive. She was suffering from "trauma" to her upper body. Deputies believed the death to be suspicious and called for homicide detectives.

Detectives interviewed the woman's roommate, 23-year-old Cody Joyave.

Following the investigation, Joyave was arrested for homicide in connection to the woman's death.