Man convicted in 2017 murder of 15-year-old girl to be sentenced

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 7:26 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 10:26:07-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man convicted in the 2017 murder of a 15-year-old girl is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

In April of 2017, city fire responded to a residence on Dore Drive where they found the body of a teenage girl who had suffered trauma to her head and neck.

Further investigation revealed Gerardo Rodriguez had been alone with the girl where he physically and sexually assaulted her in the garage of his home.

Rodriguez was found guilty of first-degree murder along with a special circumstance that included an attempted rape. He faces life in prison without parole.

