Man convicted in Lamont domestic violence case

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty Thursday in a Lamont domestic violence case.

Alejandro Ramirez Perez was found guilty of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence with the personal use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury.

According to court documents, Perez drove the victim's home in Lamont, hid behind a parked car, and when the victim came home he attacked her with a knife. The victim suffered several severe injuries in the attack including damage to her lung, facial fractures and several cuts, according to court documents. The victim's screams woke up her roommates and Perez fled, according to court documents.

Perez and the victim were in a previous relationship for nearly two years, according to court documents.

“Perez is an extreme example of a domestic violence perpetrator who targeted his victim and laid in wait to launch an unprovoked, armed assault with the clear intention of murdering the victim," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

"The injuries he inflicted were severe, and the trauma imposed incalculable. A life sentence in prison is the appropriate response to such unmitigated acts of violence.”

Perez faces a sentence of up to 13 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 25th.