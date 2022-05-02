Man fatally shot at Southern California community festival

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A bystander was fatally shot when a fight broke out among juveniles at a Southern California community festival and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion murder.

Anaheim police say the shooting occurred late Sunday at La Palma Park, site of the city's annual Cinco de Mayo festival.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation revealed that a fight broke out among a group of juveniles and the 17-year-old fired a handgun.

The teen's name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The victim’s name was not publicly released pending notification of next-of-kin.